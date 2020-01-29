Ford, Cecilia Mary

Ford, Cecilia Mary Cecilia Mary Ford, a long-time Omaha resident, lost her battle with Alzheimer's on January 18th, 2020. Ms. Ford was born on June 5th, 1938 to Francis and Josephine (Rooney) Ford of Varina, Iowa. After graduating from St. Columbkille in 1956, she attended Mercy School of Nursing in Fort Dodge, IA, where she also began her career as a nurse. Cecilia dedicated her life to her patients, friends, and family, spending many years caring for her mother. After retiring from Methodist Hospital, Cecilia devoted her time and energy to her church and the many friends that she made throughout the community.Cecilia is survived by her sisters Elizabeth (Mitchell) of Denver, CO and Helen Ford of Sioux City, IA; and three generations of nephews and nieces. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother Patrick. RECITATION of the ROSARY will be held on February 3rd at 9am, followed by a 10am FUNERAL MASS at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ms. Ford's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

