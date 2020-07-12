Foral, Richard A.

Foral, Richard A. July 24, 1953 - July 24, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, Richard Sr. Survived by his children, Michael (Jenna), Patrick (Amanda), and Colleen (Colton); grandchildren, Landon and Everett; his mother Mary Ann; sisters and brothers, Laura (Duane) Heimann, Annie (Dave) Dibelka, Joe (Mary Beth), and Tom (Julie); several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces; and many friends. All FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at St. Columbkille Church, 200 E Sixth St, Papillion. VISITATION: Wednesday 6-8pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday 10am. INTERMENT in St. John's Cemetery. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

