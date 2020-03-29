Fonfara, Dianna (Posekany) June 7, 1949 - March 26, 2020 Preceded in death by granddaughter, Devaney Osborne Fonfara; father of her children, Terry Fonfara. Survived by special companion of 20 years, Dan Pechar; sons, Leo (Christine) and Teddy (Amanda); daughters, Lori Mazzi and Teri Lynn (James) Heger; grandchildren, Erik, Ruby, Leo, Kyle (Katelyn), Cordel, Ean, Paige (Manny), Terrance, Rachel, Gabriel, Gracie, Braxton, Seth, Ethan, Avery, Charlee; great grandchildren, Natalie, Kash, and Piper; brother, John (Janet) Posekany III; sisters, Jeanie (Floyd) Campbell and Donna (Robert) Ervin. Private Family Services. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

