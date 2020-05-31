Foltz, Roger Ernest Age 69, died on May 23, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Born June 10, 1950 in Wichita, KS, Roger held a PhD in Music Theory from the University of Texas and, after teaching at Temple University and the University of Minnesota, came to the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He taught music theory, served as Department Chair, and was Assistant Dean of the College of Fine Arts at UNO. In 2012 Roger was awarded a Fellowship at the annual meeting of Music Teachers National Association. Roger loved travel dearly and served as the Travel Coordinator for his College where he coordinated over 50 international exchanges. He retired to Santa Fe in 2014. He is survived by his partner of 36 years, Ken Bales, his brother Bruce and his wife Mary Kay, his niece Emilie and her husband and their son.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Foltz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.