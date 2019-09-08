Foley, Rita May 23, 1946 - September 6, 2019 Rita Foley, age 73, passed away after a valiant battle versus various ailments. She was born in Omaha to William and Helen Schuchart as the last of 6 children. Being the daughter of a PGA golf professional, Rita often jokingly remarked that her father only taught her brothers how to play golf, but up until her passing, and despite her poor health, she was sincerely confident that she would still learn how to play soon. Rita was retired from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging where she was committed to helping the elderly live a better life. Rita was a selfless person who was dedicated to and loved her family very much. She enjoyed playing pitch, scrabble and tending to her garden. Rita is survived by husband, Robert Foley; beloved dog, Sam; children, Mary Markvicka (Mike), and Brian Finn (Nancy); grandchildren, Grace, Katie, Sean, and Trevor; siblings, Nancy Falke, Kathleen Conry, and Thomas Schuchart (Lynn); long-time friend, Michael Finn; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Per Rita's request there will be No Services held. Any memorial donations are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

