Foley, Dorothy M. June 9, 1931 - November 28, 2019 Survived by children Robert and Thomas; and grandchildren Nicole and Summer. FUNERAL SERVICE will be Tuesday, December 3, at 12pm at Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home (11902 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to the Open Door Mission Lydia House (2809 N 20th St E, Omaha, NE 68110). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

