Folan, James Patrick "Jamie" October 23, 1970 - October 30, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, George and Lorraine Folan; sister, Sandra Schanzbach. Survivors include his siblings, Connie Hutton and Timothy Folan; his ENCOR family and all of the caregivers and service coordinators throughout his life. Memorial Service Friday, 10:30 a.m. at the 72nd Street Chapel with private interment of the urn in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Visitation will be Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the 72nd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ENCOR or VNA Hospice. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

