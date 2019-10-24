Flynn, David J.

Flynn, David J. January 23, 1955 - October 21, 2015 Preceded in death by father John. Survived by wife, Sheryl; sons, Douglas and Matthew; grandchildren, Raina, Bella, Gage; mother, Madeline Flynn; sisters, Donna Flynn, Jeannine Bernazzani, Suzanne Sears; brothers John and Christopher; nieces, nephews and great niece. ViISITATION with the family, Saturday from 9:30-10:30am at the Mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

