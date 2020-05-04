Flores, Bernardita P. June 7, 1943 - May 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Rodolfo Flores. Survived by children: Brigette Sato of the Philippines, Mary Britt Young of WI, Brenda (Elmer) Ladaga of NE, Reynaldo (Fritchel) Flores of the Philippines, Shirley (Kevin) Shepherd of FL, and Romel (Farrah) Flores of CO; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members, and friends. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, May 7, at 11am at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue. VISITATION: Wednesday beginning at 6pm, with ROSARY at 7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Memorials to St. Matthew Catholic Church. To Livestream the Mass, please visit the Funeral Home website. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

