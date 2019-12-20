Flor, Mary Martha Age 95 Mary Martha Flor, of Valley, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Valhaven Care Center in Valley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John C. Flor; brothers, Henry and James Ryan; and sisters, Grace Jane, Claire Ryan and Kathryn Sieler. Mary is survived by her children: John (Debra) Flor of Gretna; Tom (Lynette) Flor of Tucker, GA; Mike Flor of Bellevue, NE; Patrick (Susan) Flor of Quakertown, PA; David (Sandra) Flor of Elkhorn, NE; Kathy (Jimmy) Burford of Fremont, NE; Debby (Lynn) Plambeck of Valley, NE; and Ruie (Bret) Whiteley of Willow Park, TX; one brother, Dennis Ryan of Pattison, TX; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Mary was a Secretary for Robinson Seed Company for many years before she retired. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn with Rev. Gary Ostrander officiating. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. VISITATION will be held from 2-6pm, with the family present from 4-6pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to either the St. Patrick's Church or School and can be left or mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Flor, Mary Martha
