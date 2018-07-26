Flockhart, June L. Nov 15, 1925 - Jul 22, 2018 SERVICES Thursday, July 26th at 11am at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1820 No. 90th St. Interment, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

