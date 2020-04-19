Flinn, Ronald E. January 1, 1949 - February 7, 2020 Age 71, of Springfield, IL. Died at Regency Care, Springfield. Ron was born in LaFayette, IN, the son of Raymond and Christine (Stock) Flinn. He married Susan Spengler on August 21, 1970 in New City, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant daughter. He is survived by his wife, Susan of Springfield; sons, James of Omaha, and Ryan of Las Cruces, NM; sisters-in-law, Julie (husband, Lennis) Knight of Highmore SD, and Molly (husband, Kevin) Berns of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. Ron graduated from Springfield High School and Western Illinois University where he received a Degree in Accounting. Ron was a licensed Certified Public Accountant and worked for several accounting firms including Pehlman & Dold in Springfield and Ernst & Ernst in Hartford, CT. Ron's love of learning was central in his life. He received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Hartford. He then obtained a Doctor of Business Administration from the University of Kentucky. Ron then joined Creighton University's Heider College of Business in Omaha, as an assistant professor of accounting. He taught numerous courses in financial and managerial accounting, with a focus on corporate taxation and international accounting. Ron was dedicated to research and was a prolific contributor to numerous technical and academic journals. He also served on the editorial board of Oil, Gas & Energy Quarterly for many years. He retired from his post as associate professor of accounting at Creighton in June 2019 after 33 years. As a teenager, Ron achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and his passion for Scouting continued throughout his life. He served as a Scout leader in Omaha for a number of years and traveled with members of his troops to national and international events. He also volunteered with Special Olympics Nebraska. Cremation was provided by Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Cremation Service. At Ron's request, there were No Services. Private Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Zion Cemetery, Pawnee, IL.
