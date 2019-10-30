Fletcher, Stephanie A. December 17, 1968 - October 26, 2019 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with Interment of the Urn in Flower Hill Cemetery. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

