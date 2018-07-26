Fleming, Terrie J. Aug 26, 1947 - Jul 19, 2018 Born in Portland, Oregon to Alberta and Eugene Carty. Survived by husband of 42 years, Dr. Michael J. Fleming; children: Heather Traynor (Brad), parents of Hunter, Shae and Lola; Robin Ziepke (Brian), parents of Taylor, Noah, Brooke, Lexie and Summer; Barry Fleming (Beth), parents of Mason, Declan, Dillon and Boston; Brian Fleming (Sara), parents of Brody; siblings: Diana Whitney, Barb McKamey (Tom), Tammy Carty, and Rick Carty; sister in law, Dianne Milburn. The family will receive friends on Saturday. July 28th at 1pm at the West Center Chapel for a CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE. Memorials to a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

