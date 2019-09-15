Fleischman, Orval D. December 29, 1930 - September 11, 2019 Age 88 years, of Tekamah, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, September 16, 10am at the First Baptist Church in Tekamah. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday from 3-5pm, with family Receiving friends at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery. MEMORIALS: First Baptist Church Tekamah. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE 402-374-1551 | www.pelanfuneralservices.com

