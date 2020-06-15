Fleck, Jeanne Mildred Gretna, NE. Born on January 1, 1939 and passed away on June 7, 2020 at age 81. Preceded in death by her husband Barton; and parents, Mildred and Henry Kroeger. Survived by daughter Brenda Fleck of Omaha; daughters and son-in-laws, Diane and Todd Pickering of Omaha, Jayne and Ray Pool, III of Bartonville TX, and Julie and Dean Nickels of Murray, NE; son Brad Fleck of Gretna; grandchildren: Benjamin (Lena) Fleck, Sarah (Scott) Hurtz, Rachel and Shannen Pickering, Ray IV, Kaylie and Jake Pool, and Wesley, Kyle and Grant Nickels; great-grandchildren, Kieraline and Bradley Fleck; sisters, Arlene (Michael) Casey, and Linda (Ronald) Madsen; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Jeanne was a dedicated wife and loving mother. The joy of her life were her 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Monday, June 15, 3-7pm (with CDC Guidelines) at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna. Services for family and close friends: Tuesday, June 16, 10:30am, Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church, or Live On Nebraska. Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.roedermortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Fleck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.