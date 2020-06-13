Fleck, Jeanne M. January 1, 1939 - June 7, 2020 Of Gretna. Services Pending. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

