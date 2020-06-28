Fleck, Fred C.

Fleck, Fred C. December 11, 1937 - June 26, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Lanaya; and sons Tim and Dan. Survived by Duane and Laura of Blue Springs MO, and Kenda and Alan Russell of Omaha; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday, June 30, 6-8pm at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary, Papillion, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, July 1, 10am at Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St., Papillion 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

