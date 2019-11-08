Flebbe-Anderson, Barbara

Flebbe-Anderson, Barbara May 30, 1919 - November 2, 2019 Barb is survived by her beloved daughters, Donna (Ken) Ostercamp and Betty (Stephen) Davis; four grandsons: Daniel, Gary, Aaron (Sarah) and Kyle. Barb was a former Technical High School teacher and hall of fame receiver. She has left an indelible footprint on all of our hearts. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.