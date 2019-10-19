Flansburg, Stephen Copley

Flansburg, Stephen Copley August 8, 1928 - October 8, 2019 Age 91. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred D. Flansburg, and daughter, Jane Anne Ray. He is survived by daughter, Nancy Novak (Paul); son, Harry Flansburg; grandchildren: Hank and Neil Novak, Jack and Madeline Flansburg, and Hazel Ray; son-in-law, Michael Ray; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Flansburg; sister, Judith Burton (Robert). Special thanks to all of Steve's caregivers, including Dr. Edward Taylor and the staff at Methodist Hospital. SERVICES: Monday, October 21st, at 12 noon at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

