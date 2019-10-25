Flanagan, James M. "Jim" CMSgt USAF (Ret) James (Jim) Matthew Flanagan, Chief Master Sergeant, USAF (retired), died on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Finn); son, Sean; daughters, Shannon Groves (Mark Rankin), Erin Flanagan, and Kelly Zachs and son-in-law, Steve; grandchildren, Wyatt, Marlowe and Kash; brothers, Dennis (Katherine) and Gary Flanagan; other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Flanagan and mother Amelia (Moya) Flanagan; brother, Michael; and granddaughter, Tessa Perez. Jim was born at Fort Devins, Ayer, MA, grew up in Las Cruces, NM, graduated from Las Cruces High School, and graduated summa cum laude with a BA from Bellevue University, NE. Jim had an uncommonly diverse number of Air Force assignments. He was awarded Meritorious Service Medals and commendation Medals for his achievements. His USAF career began with being a U-2 recon flight data administrator, 4080 Strategic Wing, Laughlin AFB, TX, and Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ. Management Engineering Team support member that validated USAF warfighting manpower requirements throughout SEA, HQ 13AF M&O Directorate, Clark AB, Philippines; Command Administrative Management Inspector, Air Defense Command Inspector Genreral Team, ENT AFB, CO; Administrative Manager, NKP, Thailand; Administrative Manager, AF Weapons Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, NM, that supported the advancement of USAF laser weapons technology; Operations Coordinator, US Naval Attach�, Karachi, Pakistan, and performed bomb-damage assessment reporting during the 1971 India-Pakistan war; Chief of Administration, Defense Meterorological Satellite Program, Offutt AFB, NE; Chief, HQ SAC Command Section (exeutive suite), Offutt AFB, NE. General Benny Davis, CINCSAS, officiated Jim's USAF retirement ceremony. Following USAF retirement, Jim experienced an accomplished career with McCallie Associates, Inc., Bellevue, NE, a technical information services company, rising to Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Jim's leadership led MAI to win numerous sub- and prime contracts in quick succession for which it was awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration's Small Business of the Year Award. Thereafter, Jim operated his own company, Flanagan Consulting LLC, Bellevue, NE, from his home office and managed the operations of Airport Professional Services, Bellevue, NE for many years until his death. Jim was a longtime member and officer of The Arc of Sarpy County, board member of the ENCOR Advisory Committee, and a member of the following organizations: Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Working Group, and the American Legion. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27th, 3-5pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with a Vigil Service at 5pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Monday, October 28th, at 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 West Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials suggested to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

