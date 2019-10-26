Flanagan, James M. "Jim" CMSgt USAF (Ret) November 8, 1942 - October 22, 2019 James (Jim) Matthew Flanagan, Chief Master Sergeant, USAF (retired), died on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Finn); son, Sean; daughters, Shannon Groves (Mark Rankin), Erin Flanagan, and Kelly Zacks and son-in-law, Steve; grandchildren, Wyatt, Marlowe, and Kash, brothers, Dennis (Katherine) and Gary Flanagan; other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Amelia Flanagan; brother, Michael; and granddaughter, Tessa Perez. Jim had a distinguished and decorated career with the Air Force. His stints included stateside assignments and overseas tours in the Philippines, Pakistan, and Thailand. He ended his Air Force career at Offutt AFB. Following his USAF retirement he had an accomplished career with McCallie Associates, Inc. rising to Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Thereafter, Jim operated his own company, Flanagan Consulting LLC, from home where he managed the operations of Airport Professional Services. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27th, 3-5pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with a Vigil Service at 5pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Monday, October 28th, at 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 West Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.