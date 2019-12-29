Fitzpatrick, John Francis March 26, 1942 - December 26, 2019 John was preceded in death by his parents,Cecilia and Frank Fitzpatrick; and beloved grandson, Gil Homan. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Michele; children, Therese (Michael Homan) Fitzpatrick, and Craig (Jennifier Stewart) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Kalypso, Henry, and Audrey; brothers, Tom (Pat), Jerry (Frani), and Jim (Marty) Fitzpatrick; sister, Mary Fitzpatrick; and an extended family and host of friends. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 9-10am Tuesday, December 31st, immediately followed by a MEMORIAL MASS at 10am, all at St Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St, Omaha. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367; Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

