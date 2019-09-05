Fitzgerald, Thomas M. September 27, 1959 - August 29, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Thomas P. Fitzgerald. Survived by mother, Noreen Perrault Fitzgerald; son, Thomas (Kristin); daughters, Casey and Delaney; stepson, James (Janina); stepdaughter, Kristi (Steve); sisters, Mary and Shawne (Dave); 12 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Thursday, 6-9pm, at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, 9am, Omaha National Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.