Fitzgerald, Rev. James E., S.J.

Fitzgerald, Rev. James E., S.J. Age 84 Born: June 9, 1935 in Omaha, NE. Died: Sept. 11, 2019 at St. Camillus Jesuit Retirement Community in Wauwatosa, WI. He attended St. Margaret Mary's (1949) and Creighton Prep (1953) before entering the Society of Jesus at St. Stanislaus Seminary in Florissant, MO, in 1953 with his twin brother Robert. He was ordained on June 9, 1966. Fr. Jim held many positions over his 66 years as a Jesuit priest, including Assistant to the President positions at St. Louis University, Creighton University and Marquette University. While at Santa Clara University, he studied at Stanford and wrote an extensive thesis of the founding and financing of Stanford University. This experience helped him become accomplished at fundraising, architecture, development and redevelopment. Some of his favorite projects were the Creighton Law School, Creighton Hospital and Kellom Heights Apartments. Preceded in death by parents, Helen (Robison) and James J. Fitzgerald; twin brother and fellow Jesuit, Fr. Robert Fitzgerald, S.J. Survived by brother, Deacon Thomas (Marilyn) Fitzgerald; sister, Betty (Dr. James D) Quinn; first cousins: Jim and Frank Bemis, Fran Root and Kathy Grandsaert; many nieces and nephews, and his fellow Jesuit brothers. INTERMENT: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 2:30pm, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, followed by a 4pm MEMORIAL MASS at St. John's Church at Creighton University. Reception to follow at St. John's Hall. Memorials may be sent to the Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, 1010 N. Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642 with a notation: "In Memory of Fr. James. Fitzgerald, S.J."

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.