Fitzgerald, Julien Wyatt

Fitzgerald, Julien Wyatt August 5, 1970 - July 24, 2019 Preceded in homegoing by grandparents, Margaret and Charles Williams; Francis and Willie Fitzgerald; and uncle, Charles Stephen Williams. He is survived by parents, Leroy Fitzgerald, Cynthia Williams Fitzgerald; brother, Todd S. Fitzgerald of Lincoln, NE; and nephews, other family and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, August 24, 10am, 1316 Jones LLC.

