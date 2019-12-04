Fitch, Kay Ann

Fitch, Kay Ann Age 83 Kay Ann Fitch, of Mondamin, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home in Mondamin, IA. Preceded in death by her husband, Phillip L. Fitch. She is survived by her children, Gary Fitch and Debra Watters and their families. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2pm Saturday, December 7, 2019, Hennessey Funeral Home, Missouri Valley, IA. Memorials can be sent to Hennessey Funeral Home. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA 51555 | (712) 642-2745

