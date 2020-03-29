Fisher, Corra Edith (Smith)

Fisher, Corra Edith (Smith) November 15, 1927 - March 26, 2020 Preceded in death by Ray Fisher; parents, Charles and Hazel Smith; brothers, Charles and Lawrence "Ed" Smith; sister, Eleanor (Bill) Hand; and in-laws, John Sorensen and Nellie Smith. Survived by sons, Stephen (Christine) and Michael (Carrie) Fisher; daughter, Victoria (Dean) Kreitlow; seven grandchildren: Kelly (Joseph) Fisher-Bishop, Gregory (Wendy) Fisher, Mallory (Nick Hadley) Smiley, Meghan (Luke) Haynes, Brian (Liz) Kreitlow, Sarah (Kim) Fryda, and Emily (Jared) Wentz; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Jean Sorensen; sisters-in-law, Barb and Susan Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Due to recent restrictions, Private Family Services will be held. A Public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Corra Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

