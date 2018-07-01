Fisher, Cheryl J. Age 71 Formerly of Columbus NE, currently resided in Omaha. Survived by children, Brad and Carissa of Omaha, Craig and Heather of Austin TX, and Jaime and Pasquale Frola of Fair Lawn, NJ; 6 grandchildren; her father Rueben Pospisil of Norfolk, NE; and brother Randy Pospisil of Pierce, NE. GATHERING with family Monday 5-7pm, with a 7pm CELEBRATION of LIFE all at the Funeral Home. Private Inurnment. Memorials to http://support.pancan.org/goto/jimfisher. Condolences to reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

