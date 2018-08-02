Fisher, Annie C. Age 81 - July 25, 2018 Survived by daughters: Sharon Walker, Frisco, TX; Denita (Douglas) Johnson, Omaha; sister, Tommie Jones, Tyler, TX; two grandchildren, one great-grand. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9am Saturday, Salem Baptist Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

