Fish, Leon "Lee" April 13, 1933 - March 11, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife of 58 years, Mary; and nephew, Nick Rocha. Survived by children: Steve (Tammy) Fish, Cheri (Rick) Adcox, Laurie (Randy) Stephenson; grandchildren: Stephanie (Dennis), Chris, Daniel, Eric, Matthew, Jessica, and Shawn; great-grandchild, Ryker; sister, Georgia Fish; and niece, Sheila Valerio. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-6pm; SERVICE: 1pm Monday, March 16, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

