Firlik, TSgt Zachary Paul April 22, 1984 - September 28, 2019 Age 35. Passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born in Sacramento, CA on April 22, 1984. Zack is survived by his father John E. Firlik; and brother John D. Firlik. He was married to Kari Lauren (McManigal); and had two daughters, Grace and Faith. As a Security Forces Patrolman we celebrate his 17 years of selfless service and dedication to our country, the United States Air Force, and our Airmen. He was a hammer sent to break down barriers and build-up bridges through people's lives. O Author of Creation, he is ready and it's time for the next chapter of his new life. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

