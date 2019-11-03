Finstad, Marilyn Obye November 24, 1953 - October 17, 2019 Sioux City, IA. Marilyn Obye Finstad, age 65, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was born to Ferne (Dunn) and Charles H. Obye, Jr., on November 24, 1953, in Sioux City. Marilyn graduated from East High School in Sioux City. She attended Westmar College in Lemars, IA and graduated in 1976. Marilyn married David Finstad, and they had a daughter, Danae Finstad, and a son, Daniel Finstad. Marilyn and David were divorced shortly thereafter and Marilyn spent her time working and raising her children. Marilyn lived in Racine, WI and Omaha, before eventually moving back to Sioux City. Marilyn was interested in Bible Study and at the time of her death she had seven Bibles in her home. The Bibles had passages marked with Marilyn's notes. Marilyn was a lifelong lover of cats and birds, and occasionally she had both in her home as pets. She liked to play board games such as Monopoly and Yahtzee with her friends. She enjoyed picnics with friends. Marilyn's favorite pastimes were poetry and music. Throughout her life she expressed her feelings through her own written poetry. Her musical interest began as a small child when her mother taught her how to play the piano. In High School Marilyn had a great time singing and acting in the musical Fiddler on the Roof. She also developed a passion for the flute and the guitar, both of which she enjoyed playing during her entire life. Her flute, her guitar, and her keyboard (successor to the piano) were all part of who she was. Marilyn's parents lived in Arizona part of the year and at Lake Okoboji part of the year. Marilyn loved to visit them at both places. In Arizona she and her parents visited the Museum of Musical Instruments (MIM) in Scottsdale and that was a highlight for her. At Lake Okoboji she loved canoeing, frequently with her father, and spending time on the beach. Marilyn is survived by her two children, Daniel Finstad of Omaha, and Danae Finstad of LaCrosse, WI; and her sister, Carole Hutchinson (husband Douglas White) of St. Paul, MN; and her brother, Douglas Obye of Phoenix, AZ. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in the spring in Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City, IA.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Days of terrifying darkness, cold and hunger amid PG&E’s sweeping power blackouts
-
Chatelain: Nebraska football has lost 95 games in the 21st century, and I've exhausted my outrage
-
After things got 'heated' during Indiana loss, Scott Frost meets with players to clear the air
-
As Scott Frost praises Indiana's progress, Hoosier AD suggests Husker staff had 'no respect'
-
Woman finds naked strangers in her Omaha Airbnb
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.