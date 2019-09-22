Finney, Judith June 20, 1941 - September 20, 2019 Judith Finney passed peacefully on September 20, 2019 in Fremont, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents Armand and Helen Sofield. Survived by her husband, Paul Finney, Sr.; her son, Paul Finney, Jr.; and son, David Armand Finney, his wife Amy, and granddaughter, Josie. No Funeral or Grave Service is planned. She will be Cremated.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.