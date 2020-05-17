Finley, Kathleen R.

Finley, Kathleen R. Age 63 - April 28, 2020 Survived by daughters: Ta'Nesha Finley, and Toya O'Donell of Las Vegas, NV; brother Reginald Finely of Sun Prairie, WI; sisters: Marlene Finley of Omaha, and Shirley (Don) Thompson of San Francisco, CA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandcildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives. VIEWING: 2-6pm Monday at the Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, Mt Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

