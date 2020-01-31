Fink, Rev. Harry A. The Rev. Harry A. Fink, 77, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on January 28, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Harry was born in Gary, IN where he acquired a love of baseball. An avid baseball fan and an excellent fielder in his own right, Harry never waned in his devotion for his beloved Cubs, even in their decades-long dry spell. He graduated high school in 1961 from Garnett, KS, following which he enlisted in the Army. After Honorable Discharge, Harry returned stateside from South Korea to Sterling, KS, where he attended college and met his adoring wife of 50 years, Barbara L. Fink (n�e Blackford). Following undergrad, Harry enrolled at Eastern Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, where he trained for the ministry. Upon graduating with an M.Div, Harry began his 35 years of ministry at First Baptist Church, Omaha, NE. He took a solo-pastorate position at First Baptist Church, Stilwell, KS in 1976, where he served for 7 years. In 1983, Harry moved to Meade, KS where he served the First Baptist Church until his retirement in 2008. He retired to Salina, KS where he and Barb lived for ten years before moving to Omaha, NE. During the course of his long career Harry was honored with many awards and commendations for his dedicated service and commitment to others. Harry is survived by his wife Barbara of Omaha, his son Kevin of Kansas City, his daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and John Martin and granddaughters Alesha and Naomi Martin all of Omaha and many extended loving family members and friends. Harry is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. SERVICES OF CELEBRATION for Harry's life will be held at Omaha's First Baptist Church, 421 Park Ave, at 10am Saturday, February 1 and Saturday, February 8, 10am in Salina, KS at First Baptist Church, 843 Lewis Ave. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the First Baptist Church of Salina, KS or to the American Baptist Church, Central Region, 5833 Southwest 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614.
