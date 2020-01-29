Fink, Jon M. September 20, 1935 - January 27, 2020 Jon M. Fink, age 84 of Tecumseh, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. He was born to John "Jack" and Doris (Townsend) Fink on Sept. 20, 1935. Owner/Operator of Tecumseh Livestock Market and sale barn for 29 years. Survived by his wife, Joan (Rinne); sons, Jon David "J.D." Fink (Tami) of Elkhorn and Jeffery "Jeff" Fink (Jana) of Humboldt; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Naaf (Jerry) of Boise, ID. Jon was preceded in death by parents; parents-in-law, Leonard and Belva "Sue" Rinne; and sister-in-law, Judith Rinne. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 10:30am, United Methodist Church, Tecumseh. VISITATION: Thursday, Jan. 30, 9am-8pm, with family 6-8pm, at Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials to the UMC or Johnson Co. Historical Society. Interment: Tecumseh Cemetery with full military rites. WHERRY MORTUARY Tecumseh, NE | 402-335-2921 | www.wherrymortuary.com
