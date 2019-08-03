Finch, Anita M. May 25, 1930 - August 1, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Roger Finch; parents; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by loving husband of 70 years, Burton; sons, Rod (Kim Hunter), Randy (Mary), Ralph (Shelley); 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, August 5th from 5-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNErAL: Tuesday, August 6th, 11am Westwood Church, 13056 Atwood Avenue. Private Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to Westwood Church or Lauritzen Gardens. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

