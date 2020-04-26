Filkins, Dale L. December 27, 1931 - April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Agnes Elaine Filkins. Survived by nieces and nephews. Private Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials to Mt. Michael. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

