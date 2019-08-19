Filipowicz, Mary Ann (Dragon) Age 89 Preceded in death by husband, Paul; daughter, Mary Lou Krayneski; and many brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Debbie Mason and Lorraine Walters; son, Mike (Michele) Filipowicz; son-in-law, Larry Krayneski; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Wolfe; and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL: Wednesday 9:30am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to St. Bridget Catholic Church for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-7pm, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE at the Funeral Home. Interment in St. John Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

