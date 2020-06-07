Filipiak, Sandra E

Filipiak, Sandra E September 12, 1942 - May 24, 2020 Survived by her children, Dawn O'Gorman, Steve Filipiak, and Jodie Bell; numerous grandchildren; and surviving partner, William York No Arrangements at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Filipiak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.