Fieldgrove, Evelyn "Louise" July 27, 1929 - December 16, 2019 Evelyn "Louise" Fieldgrove, age 90, of Litchfield, NE, died December 16, 2019 at home surrounded by many loved ones. Louise was born July 27th, 1929 in Grand Island, NE, to James and Helen (Kowalski) Modesitt. Before having children, Louise worked in a caf� where she eventually met her husband, John Fieldgrove. Louise and John married on February 14, 1953. Once married, she became a fulltime homemaker as milking cows was just more than she could handle. Together they had 11 children; seven boys and four girls. Upon her children growing up, she helped with many of the grandchildren. Louise loved canning sweet pickles (and so did everyone else), plastic canvas cross stitch, and Bingo but most of all, playing the role of ninja grandma. Survivors include five sons: James (Alicia) Fieldgrove of Colorado Springs, CO; Dick Fieldgrove of Worms; Charles Fieldgrove of Litchfield; Thomas (Sandy) Fieldgrove of Grand Island; and John Fieldgrove of Grand Island; three daughters; Connie (Alan) Schoenberger of Oakley, KS; Doris Fieldgrove of Grand Island; and Beverly (Allan) Slagle of Shelton; four sisters: Donna, Joanie, Kayleene and June; one brother, Bob Modesitt; also 36 grandchildren, and 74 great-grandchildren with one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, and four children: Wayne (who was stillborn), Amos, George and Helen. The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for their tender loving care and devotion in making Louise comfortable while also being a great support to the family. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:30am, at the United Church of Christ in Ravenna, NE, with Pastor Jeff Zinnel officiating. Following the service, interment will take place in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 5-7pm, at Rasmussen Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussenfh.com. Rasmussen Funeral Home 311 Grand Avenue Ravenna, NE 68869 | (308) 452-3232
