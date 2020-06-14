Fieck, F. Duane January 31, 1926 - June 11, 2020 Duane went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; daughters, Diane, Debra (Steve), and Denise (Curtis); and seven grandchildren. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Duane had a 36 year career with Northwestern Bell and US West in Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. As an active member of Pacific Hills Lutheran Church for many years, he especially enjoyed singing in the choir. He was active in local model railroading organizations. Special thanks to the caring health care providers at Kindred Home Health and Hospice, and Prairie Meadows Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Private Family Memorial Service. Memorials suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, building capital campaign, or Alzheimer's Association-Omaha.

