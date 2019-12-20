Fideline, Phyllis J.

Fideline, Phyllis J. May 9, 1936 - December 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents; grandson, Zachary Crinklaw; two brothers, one sister. Survived by husband, Lee; daughters, Michele (Kraig) Thelen, Lori Crinklaw; grandchildren: Brandon Thelen, Blake Thelen, Noah (Kylie) Thelen, Jacob Crinklaw, Brooke Crinklaw; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jayne, Kingston; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Family Greeting Friends Sunday Dec. 22nd, 12-1pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 7308 So. 42nd St., Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future distribution. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

