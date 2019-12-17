Fideline, Phyllis J. May 9, 1936 - December 16, 2019 Family Greeting Friends Sunday, Dec. 22nd, from 12-1pm, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 7308 So. 42nd St., Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future distribution. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.