Fickel, Robert S.

Fickel, Robert S. December 13, 1940 - June 1, 2020 Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1965. He was an Omaha police officer for 10 years and then worked as a supervisor at 911 Emergency Services until his retirement. Preceded in death by parents, Buford and Velma Fickel; daughter, Cindy Fickel Survived by wife, Linda Fickel; children, Robert Jr. (Vickie) Fickel, Jay (Theresa) Fickel, Cheryl (Chuck) Sandoski; stepchildren, Jack (Kim) O'Brien, Gary (Mary) O'Brien, Jeff (Rhonda) O'Brien; brothers, Jim (Connie) Fickel, Bill Fickel; sister, Pat Ford; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF BOB'S LIFE: Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10:30am, with a visitation one hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

