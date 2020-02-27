Ferrucci, Rocco D. Sr. August 15, 1934 - February 24, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded by parents, Giuseppe and Elisei Ferrucci; daughter, Debra Ferrucci; son, Rocco Ferrucci, Jr.; sister, Ida Barretta; brother, James Ferrucci. Survived by wife, Sandra Ferrucci; daughters, Alicia Ferrucci (Steve); Toni Ferrucci; Gina VanLaningham (Jesse), Lori Cwach (Andy); son, Larry Schovanec; brother, Tony Ferrucci; sister, Josephine Kabot; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, both at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of donor's choice. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

