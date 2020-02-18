Ferris, Bradley Edward April 23, 1957 - February 13, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 10:30am, United Church of Christ (First Congregational Church), 353 South 16th Street, Blair, NE 68008.

To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Ferris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.