Ferris, Bradley Edward Age 62 Passed peacefully at Good Shepard Lutheran Home in Blair, NE on February 13, 2020 surrounded by his children. He was born on April 23, 1957 in Onawa, IA to Edward and Darlene Ferris. He graduated from Blair High School in 1975. After High School he went on to do masonry work. He later became a skilled carpenter working in the Blair and Omaha area. He was a fine craftsman and enjoyed making tables, shelves, and other unique pieces that are still enjoyed today by his family. He was very involved with the Church and an active member at Country Bible for many years. His love for fishing was evident throughout his life. He received a Master Angler award in 2015. He taught and instilled the joy of fishing, camping, and hunting in his children. Brad's grandpa Ferris and his father Edward instilled in him, his love for trapping and trading furs. He was a master gardener and enjoyed watching his children sell the vegetables. He is survived by his mother Darlene Ferris; children: Tonya and Enoch Heilig, Ahren Ferris and Jessi Day, Jiliane and Ryan Hansen, and Alicia and Blake Thinnes; grandchildren: Morgan and Matt Kontz, Allison Heilig, Karli and Kloie Ferris, Noah, Liliana, and Madilyn Hansen, Ashton Thinnes, and Alexia, Brian, Cody, and Grace Rogers; great-granddaughter Sophia Kontz; siblings: Linda and Jim Jensen, Jerry and Pam Ferris, Jolene Ferris, and Kent and Lori Ferris; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Edward Ferris.
