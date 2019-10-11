Ferguson, William M. "Bill"

Ferguson, William M. "Bill" October 22, 1949 - October 8, 2019 Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Lin; children, Marta Ferguson (David Drum), Matthew (Holly); grandchildren, Ben, Clara, Hannah, Mallory; brother, Spencer; family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm; Monday, 12-1pm; with FUNERAL SERVICE Monday, 1pm, all at Roeder Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, 12:30pm, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, IA. Reception to follow Graveside service. Memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House, Living Grace Lutheran Church, VNA Hospice. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

